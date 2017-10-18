‘Gang boss’ Jerome Booysen shot at Cape Town airport

Alleged underworld boss Jerome Booysen was taken to hospital after he was wounded in a shooting at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday morning.

TimesLIVE has established that the businessman was “not seriously wounded”.

He was taken to hospital by his bodyguard.

A pool of blood was left in the cordoned off area where the shooting happened.

It is the third time this year Booysen‚ said to be the leader of the Sexy Boys gang‚ has been shot at.

Robbie Roberts‚ director of law enforcement in the City of Cape Town‚ said: “Two vehicles involved at the drop-off point. One person wounded. SAPS will be investigating.”

Roberts said the perpetrators fled the scene and were still at large.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting but the police would be looking at CCTV footage from the airport as part of their investigation‚ he said.

Last month Booysen’s vehicle was peppered with bullets near his Bellville home. In May‚ Booysen was shot twice in the neck in Ravensmead.

Western Cape police referred questions to its national communications department.

Cape Town Airport tweeted: “@capetownint gunshot incident took place. No road closures and all operations are on-going. Updates will be provided.”

The airport added: “@capetownint there was an incident where someone got shot. Airport operations are ongoing.”

Social media user Valentino tweeted: “Chilling at the check-in counter at Cape Town Airport then BANG gunshots everywhere…saw the one guy get shot…#Hectic”.

Sylvia Klopper tweeted: “Gun shots at Cape Town airport this morning. Everyone shell shocked. Seems to have been gang related and possibly one injured.”

