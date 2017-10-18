Eastern Cape’s most wanted men
Here are the Eastern Cape’s five most wanted, feared and ferocious men.
They are on the run from the law, but when caught will be charged with rape, murder and armed robbery.
Yesterday, Eastern Cape police appealed to the public to help them in their efforts to bring these dangerous men in and, in doing so, play a role in putting them through the justice system.
Provincial police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said any tips from the public could be useful in tracking down the fugitives.
Police have urged the public not to try and apprehend the suspects, but to call the nearest police station.
“They are armed and dangerous,” Soci said.
One man had made his way to the province from Philippi in Cape Town and was believed to be hiding out here.
Another runaway escaped from police custody, and others were suspects in serious criminal cases, Soci said.
“They are some of the most feared people in their communities,” Soci warned.
Lunga Boyce
Lunga Boyce, 18, is wanted by Western Cape detectives in connection with the January 11 shooting murder of an unidentified man of about 30 in Philippi East.
A warrant for Boyce’s arrest had been issued. It was possible he could be hiding out with relatives in the Eastern Cape, Soci said.
Anyone with information on Boyce’s whereabouts can call 082-411-2739 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Three unknown suspects
Three men, whose images have been reconstructed using identikits, are being sought by the Alexandria police in connection with an attack and robbery at De Kol farm outside Alexandria on November 30 last year.
Soci said the suspects – believed to be aged between 30 and 40 – fled with R10 000 in cash after robbing the farm owners.
Anyone with information should contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Constable Lindi on 073-800-4251 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Lulekani Somtsora and Thabani Mkhokeli
Mdantsane police are searching for a suspect who escaped from the Mdantsane Regional Court last Monday.
Lulekani Somtsora, 25, and Thabani Mkhokeli, 30, escaped from the holding cells after their lawyer failed to notify guards that he had finished consulting with them, leaving them unsupervised.
Mkhokeli was rearrested in Duncan Village early on Saturday, Mdantsane police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said. Somtsora is still at large. The two are facing serious charges including murder, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, house breaking with intent to rob, illegal possession of a firearm and being in possession of ammunition.
They are accused of terrorising households and businesses in Mdantsane before their arrest in August.
Suspects wanted for other crimes are:
- Gylinis Slinger, 56, from Humewood, accused of swindling a bank out of money using a cloned cheque;
- Andisiwe Ganda, 30, a Malawian national with various East London addresses, accused of setting explosives and bombing an ATM;
- Sibuyile Nana, 31, from Ngangelizwe in Mthatha, sought for ATM fraud after he allegedly cloned a card;
- Khayalethu Sandi, 42, from Reeston’s Khayelitsha Township, wanted for using counterfeit cards;
- Unathi Matsinya, 37, from Johannesburg, wanted for swindling money from a bank in Humewood; and
- Teddy Matthew Magagula, 44, wanted for ATM card scamming.