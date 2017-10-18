Eastern Cape’s most wanted men

Here are the Eastern Cape’s five most wanted, feared and ferocious men.

They are on the run from the law, but when caught will be charged with rape, murder and armed robbery.

Yesterday, Eastern Cape police appealed to the public to help them in their efforts to bring these dangerous men in and, in doing so, play a role in putting them through the justice system.

Provincial police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said any tips from the public could be useful in tracking down the fugitives.

Police have urged the public not to try and apprehend the suspects, but to call the nearest police station.

“They are armed and dangerous,” Soci said.

One man had made his way to the province from Philippi in Cape Town and was believed to be hiding out here.

Another runaway escaped from police custody, and others were suspects in serious criminal cases, Soci said.

“They are some of the most feared people in their communities,” Soci warned.

Lunga Boyce

Lunga Boyce, 18, is wanted by Western Cape detectives in connection with the January 11 shooting murder of an unidentified man of about 30 in Philippi East.

A warrant for Boyce’s arrest had been issued. It was possible he could be hiding out with relatives in the Eastern Cape, Soci said.

Anyone with information on Boyce’s whereabouts can call 082-411-2739 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Three unknown suspects

Three men, whose images have been reconstructed using identikits, are being sought by the Alexandria police in connection with an attack and robbery at De Kol farm outside Alexandria on November 30 last year.