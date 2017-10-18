Bay bid to secure R1.5m to help in war against dumping

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is on a mission to secure funding to the tune of R1.5-million to train law enforcement officers to clamp down on illegal dumping over the next year.

Bay mayor Athol Trollip made the announcement at a public health committee meeting yesterday.

Cleaning up illegal dumping sites is among the top priorities of the War on Waste litter picking programme, which is in its second phase.

The first phase failed to yield the desired outcome and had its budget cut from R15-million to R7-million following alleged political meddling.

The city is still waiting for the final PricewaterHouseCoopers report into the matter.

“The appeal has been that we employ between 18 and 20 people who we will train to become law enforcement officers for illegal dumping and assist us in this war on waste,” Trollip said.

He said they hoped to initiate a legal process that would allow them to skip bid adjudication and employ rangers from identified wards.

The committee needed to initiate a legal process of using money considered as value added tax, he said.