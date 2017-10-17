Latest:
Zuma appoints SABC board

Timeslive 0 Comment ,

President Jacob Zuma has appointed SABC board members recommended by parliament‚ his office announced on Tuesday.

The announcement follows looming court action after Zuma missed a deadline to approve the new board. He was accused of deliberately delaying the decision for political reasons.

Bongumusa Makhathini is chairperson‚ with Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as his deputy‚ the presidency said.

Other board members are:

Krish Naidoo
Khanyisile Kweyama
John Matisonn
Mathatha Tsedu
Rachel Kalidass
Michael Markovitz
Victor Rambau
Dinkwanyane Mohuba
Jack Phalane

Media Monitoring Africa had planned to file an urgent court interdict on Tuesday to compel the president to appoint the SABC board.

