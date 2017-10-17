Taxi driver sentenced in rape trial

Convicted rapist, Kwanele Nogodama, was sentenced to two life sentences plus an additional 41 years in the Port Elizabeth High Court today.

Nogodama, 29, of Kwazakele was found guilty of kidnapping and raping two NMU students last October as well as one count of robbery and pointing of a firearm.

Nogodama was caught when family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit detectives received a tip-off that he was travelling as a passenger in a taxi a few days later. Police pulled the taxi off the road in New Brighton and arrested him. The two students were abducted and raped after they had climbed into the taxi outside the university’s south campus and asked to be dropped off at a friend’s home in Central.

Nogodama then held them at gunpoint before taking them to New Brighton where they were raped and then held hostage in a house. They were released at 6am the next day and managed to get help at a nearby shopping centre before reporting the crime to the police station.

All sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.