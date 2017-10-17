Taxi driver to learn fate in rape trial

Man to be sentenced in hostage case

A minibus taxi driver who abducted and held two Nelson Mandela University students hostage for 12 hours before raping them, is due to be sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court today.

The two students, aged 19 and 20, were from Limpopo and living in residence on campus when the taxi driver abducted and raped them in October last year.

Kwanele Nogodama, 28, of Kwazakhele, was arrested shortly after police circulated an identity kit.

He was found guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday on two counts of kidnapping and rape as well as one count of robbery and pointing of a firearm.

The case was postponed until today when sentence is expected to be handed down.

Nogodama was caught when family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit detectives received a tip-off that he was travelling as a passenger in a taxi a few days later.

Police pulled the taxi off the road in New Brighton and arrested him.

The two students were abducted and raped after they had climbed into the taxi outside the university’s south campus and asked to be dropped off at a friend’s home in Central.