Shot girl still in critical condition

The 16-year-old girl shot in the head outside a popular beachfront eatery at the weekend was still in intensive care late yesterday afternoon.

“Her condition is critical,” police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The girl, whose name is being withheld by police, was standing between cars on the grassy patch on the corner of Beach Road and La Roche Drive in Summerstrand when an altercation between two rival groups of alleged gangsters erupted in a shootout.

The incident took place at about 2.30am.