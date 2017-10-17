Shot girl still in critical condition
The 16-year-old girl shot in the head outside a popular beachfront eatery at the weekend was still in intensive care late yesterday afternoon.
“Her condition is critical,” police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
The girl, whose name is being withheld by police, was standing between cars on the grassy patch on the corner of Beach Road and La Roche Drive in Summerstrand when an altercation between two rival groups of alleged gangsters erupted in a shootout.
The incident took place at about 2.30am.
Marvin Draghoender, 27, was shot in the chest and arm and died from his injuries in hospital.
A third man who was assaulted with a beer bottle was discharged from hospital after being treated.
Two suspects, aged 23 and 30, were arrested in Bethelsdorp on Sunday afternoon.
They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today.