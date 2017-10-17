What could former financial advisor Schabir Shaik reveal about his relationship with Jacob Zuma if he turned state witness in a corruption trial against the president?

That‚ for a start‚ he ran almost every aspect of Zuma’s financial affairs for almost a decade – paying hospital bills‚ debts‚ rent‚ vehicles‚ bonds‚ traffic fines‚ wives‚ school fees‚ kids’ pocket money and ANC membership.

Even a R10 car wash and vacuum, according to a forensic audit done by KPMG.

Zuma was the man Shaik once referred to as his “brother”.

Shaik – who was controversially released on parole after being diagnosed with a “terminal illness” – is nearing the end of his 15-year sentence for bribery and corruption allegedly involving Zuma, who has evaded prosecution.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed a bid by Zuma to appeal against a previous ruling that he face arms deal-related corruption charges‚ opening the door to a fresh prosecution.

Shaik is ready to testify as a state witness.

“Of course I cannot refuse to testify, if I am called to do so‚” he told the Sunday Tribune.

“I will be guided by my conscience and welcome the opportunity to put certain aspects of my relationship and dealings with the president into perspective‚ which I did not have the opportunity to do previously‚” Shaik said.

His testimony would be based on facts‚ not vengeance, he said.