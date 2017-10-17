Panayiotou lover finally takes to the stand

Christopher Panayiotou’s mistress said she bore no knowledge of his wife Jayde’s murder and could not explain yesterday why her handset had been used 17 times to contact one of the men initially approached to carry out the alleged hit.

Chanelle Coutts, 29, finally took the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court after months of speculation as to whether or not she would testify.

Dressed in black slacks and a jacket, Coutts battled to hide a nervous tremor in her voice as she was led by defence advocate Terry Price SC.

It had emerged shortly after Jayde’s kidnapping and murder in April 2015 that Coutts and Panayiotou, 30, had been having an affair.

She worked as a store manager at the Panayiotous’ OK Grocer in Algoa Park and began an intimate relationship with Panayiotou in late 2012, prior to his marriage to Jayde, 29.

On April 29 2015, eight days after Jayde’s murder, she was interviewed by the police.

“They [police] came to the OK and informed me that they wanted to interview me.

“I asked if I could meet them after I had finished my shift but they refused,” Coutts said.

She said the officers then took her to a house in Newton Park, where she was questioned by investigating officer Captain Kanna Swanepoel and Warrant Officer Leon Eksteen for more than three hours.

She was eventually dropped back at the OK close to 8pm that night.

She said inaccurate details were included in her statement, such as the OK being in financial trouble and the fact that Panayiotou had become jealous when he discovered she was chatting to another man on Facebook.

“I then decided to hire an attorney because of the pressure from the police and media.”

Her attorney, Danie Gouws, listened attentively as Coutts testified.

“I was put under a lot of pressure. The state insinuated that I was covering for Chris.”

She said a couple of days later Swanepoel met her outside her home once again, asking if she was pregnant. “I felt humiliated and went for blood tests to prove I was not pregnant.”