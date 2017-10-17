Suspected gangsters arrested, stolen firearms recovered

Two stolen firearms were recovered and two suspected gangsters arrested in separate incidents yesterday (16/10/17).

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first arrest was that of a 19-year-old man who was found carrying a 9mm firearm.

“The arrest comes after Bethelsdorp police received a tip-off of someone walking in Barberry Street in Bethelsdorp with a firearm at about 3:30pm (yesterday). Information was followed up and members dispatched to the area. The suspect was located and the firearm found tucked in his pants,” she added.

By 6pm, police officials from the Visible Gang Intervention Team and Gelvandale police station heard gunshots coming from Kobus Road in Helenvale.

“As police responded, they spotted a man standing in the street pointing a firearm at people. A chase ensued after the suspect saw the police and attempted to flee. With the chase underway, the man threw the firearm in a nearby churchyard. The weapon was found and a 20-year-old man was arrested a short while later,” she said.

Naidu said the firearms had been sent to the police forensic laboratory to establish where they were stolen and if they could be connected to other crimes.

Both men are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court later today.