Durban puppies rescued from collapsed home

Jeff Wicks
Dave Steyn of the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit carries out German Shepherd puppies from a house that collapsed in the Bluff, south of Durban.
Picture: Jeff Wicks

Two puppies were pulled unharmed from tons of rubble‚ after a house set into a hillside collapsed around them on the Bluff‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday morning.

Police Search and Rescue Unit officers and paramedics rushed to the scene.

They arrived to find that part of the house had fallen away.

Tons of rubble and debris lay strewn over the hillside‚ which runs down to the beach.

Emergency service personnel established that only one person had been in the house at the time‚ but that they were safe in a different part of the home when the collapse occurred.

Rescue technicians had begun a search of the rubble when two furry heads popped up‚ responding to their mother’s cries.

The puppies were pulled from the pile of concrete unharmed and reunited with their mother and two siblings.

