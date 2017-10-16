Protest against human trafficking

St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth was ringed by hundreds of protesters who took part in an anti-slavery #WalkForFreedom organised by global anti-human trafficking organisation A.21.

The Saturday awareness campaign was the first of its kind in Nelson Mandela Bay and consisted of marchers dressed in black walking in silence and single-file twice round St George’s Park, a distance of 4.4km.

The purpose of the walk was to highlight that human slavery is something that is not spoken about, yet it grows continuously.

“Human trafficking is modernday slavery, not something we should be tip-toeing around,” Bay sports, recreation, arts and culture councillor Siyasanga Sijadu said.

“It is a major setback to development, especially in Africa.”

Participant Debbie Glover said the bandana she was wearing around her mouth indicated “the voiceless people who are victims of human trafficking”.