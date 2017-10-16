Panayiotou’s mistress finally testifies

After much speculation, murder accused Christopher Panayiotou’s mistress, Chanelle Coutts, finally took to the stand on Monday morning.

Coutts said she was badgered by police and asked personal and humiliating questions, such as whether or not she was pregnant.

It had emerged following Jayde Panayiotou’s murder in April 2015 that Panayiotou and Coutts were intimately involved.

“I was treated very badly. I felt intimidated. They made nasty, sexual comments and even nasty comments about the deceased,” Coutts told the Port Elizabeth High Court.

She said members of the prosecution had warned her that they controlled the media and what was reported.

Coutts said she had repeatedly told police she bore no knowledge of Jayde’s murder.

Cross-examination resumes on Monday afternoon.