New era as Muthwa takes over as NMU vice-chancellor
The era of Professor Derrick Swartz as vice-chancellor of Nelson Mandela University came to an end when his successor – Dr Sibongile Muthwa – was announced this weekend.
Muthwa served as deputy vice-chancellor under Swartz, who stood down after two terms.
Key changes to council were also made – Nozipho January-Bardill will be taking over from Judge Ronnie Pillay as chairperson, while Siya Mhlaluka becomes vice-chairperson, replacing Professor Esther Thipe-Mokhuane.
January-Bardill is an independent non-executive director at Anglo Gold Ashanti, and has served as a director at Mercedes-Benz South Africa and head of corporate affairs at the MTN Group.
Mhlaluka is the general manager of Transnet Port Terminals in the Eastern Cape.
A sitting of the university council on Friday unanimously selected Muthwa.
“I’ve spent 30 years dedicated to public service, so this is one of the crowning moments of my career,” Muthwa said.
She said she was “humbled” by the confidence the university council had placed in her and looked forward to leading the institution as “a new generation university”.
“Our university sector and country are at a crossroads. We can use the prevailing situation to our advantage,” she said.
“At Nelson Mandela University, we are hard at work implementing strategies not only intended to enable us to overcome the challenges we face, but also to place us firmly on a positive growth trajectory.
“I am looking forward to working with the team to collectively take the university to greater heights.”
She also thanked Swartz for laying the groundwork.
“I am very much indebted to Professor Swartz for his sterling and visionary work, his inspirational leadership and for laying a firm foundation which has contributed to making the university what it has become.”
Muthwa has been acting vice-chancellor on and off for the past two years.
She was at the forefront when student protests over free education gripped the country in recent years, and took it upon herself to meet protesting students after two young women were attacked on NMU’s Second Avenue campus nearly two weeks ago.
Swartz congratulated Muthwa, hailing it an historic moment.
“It is an exceedingly proud moment for us all.
“Dr Muthwa serves doubly as the first female vice-chancellor and first African female vice-chancellor in the history of the university, and without doubt will inspire new generations to rise to the highest levels of achievement.
“We are absolutely delighted with her appointment.”
Under Swartz, NMU raised more than R2-billion and launched more than 15 centres and institutes in the natural and human sciences.
He was appointed in 2008, and served a second term from 2013.
PROUD RECORD OF SERVICE
Dr Sibongile Winnie Frieda Muthwa, 55, joined Nelson Mandela University as the deputy vice-chancellor for institutional support seven years ago.
Prior to that, she served as director-general of the Eastern Cape provincial government from 2004 to 2010.
Before joining provincial government, she was director of the Fort Hare University Institute of Government for five years.
Muthwa holds a PhD from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, as well as an MSc in Development Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics, a BA Honours from Wits University and a BA in Social Work from Fort Hare.
In 2014, she was appointed as a commissioner for the Financial and Fiscal Commission and was appointed deputy chairperson of the commission earlier this year.