New era as Muthwa takes over as NMU vice-chancellor

The era of Professor Derrick Swartz as vice-chancellor of Nelson Mandela University came to an end when his successor – Dr Sibongile Muthwa – was announced this weekend.

Muthwa served as deputy vice-chancellor under Swartz, who stood down after two terms.

Key changes to council were also made – Nozipho January-Bardill will be taking over from Judge Ronnie Pillay as chairperson, while Siya Mhlaluka becomes vice-chairperson, replacing Professor Esther Thipe-Mokhuane.

January-Bardill is an independent non-executive director at Anglo Gold Ashanti, and has served as a director at Mercedes-Benz South Africa and head of corporate affairs at the MTN Group.

Mhlaluka is the general manager of Transnet Port Terminals in the Eastern Cape.

A sitting of the university council on Friday unanimously selected Muthwa.

“I’ve spent 30 years dedicated to public service, so this is one of the crowning moments of my career,” Muthwa said.

She said she was “humbled” by the confidence the university council had placed in her and looked forward to leading the institution as “a new generation university”.

“Our university sector and country are at a crossroads. We can use the prevailing situation to our advantage,” she said.

“At Nelson Mandela University, we are hard at work implementing strategies not only intended to enable us to overcome the challenges we face, but also to place us firmly on a positive growth trajectory.