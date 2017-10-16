MEC tackles school pregnancy epidemic
Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi was in Port Elizabeth this weekend to facilitate a workshop for Booysen Park High School due to its high rate of teen pregnancies after 54 were confirmed at the school earlier this year.
She addressed the pupils, parents and teachers of the school, which has 1 174 pupils, at Protea Place of Safety in Forest Hill on Saturday.
According to Statistics South Africa, close to 30 000 teenage pregnancies have been registered in the province since 2012.
Sihlwayi’s spokesman Mzukisi Solani said research found that teenage pregnancies were fuelled by drugs, alcohol and peer pressure.