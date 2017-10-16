Matrics eat, sleep, breathe exams

KwaNobuhle Grade 12s go as far as living at school to focus on finals, which kick off today

Although most Bay matric pupils start to prepare months in advance, few show the dedication of the Grade 12 class at Solomon Mahlangu Senior Secondary School, who live at the school during their final exams.

The KwaNobuhle school started its fifth annual matric finals camp yesterday, where 168 pupils study, eat, sleep and write their exams within the confines of the school corridors, away from home and family. They do this in the hope of excelling in the National Senior Certificate exams, which end on Tuesday November 28. Exams across the country start today with the computer applied technology practical followed by information technology tomorrow. In the Eastern Cape, about 84 000 pupils will write at 900 exam centres. In preparation for the camp, Solomon Mahlangu converts a block of about 18 classrooms into dormitories, study rooms and exam venues. The block – where pupils stay for the duration of the exams – is cordoned off from the rest of the school to ensure they remain undisturbed. Solomon Mahlangu principal Mncedi Mtengwana has been the major contributing factor to its annually escalating matric pass rate, which went from 73% in 2014 to 76.4% in 2015 before jumping to 81.3% last year. “The camp has proved to be a success, annually improving our marks, and makes a huge a difference to the morale of pupils as opposed to them staying at home during this period,” Mtengwana said.

“Being surrounded by their peers and teachers willing to assist 24 hours ensures that for the next few weeks their sole focus is their final exams. “We house these pupils, feed them three times a day and provide study schedules and tutoring at a cost of R500 per pupil just to cover the expenses.” Simamkele Mpenzana, 17, said he was confident leading up to his final exams. “We have been working hard, doing old papers, revising and so on. I am feeling confident but obviously a little nervous just being the final exams. But the camp is sure to fix up any questions I may have,” Simamkele said. Classmate Nontando Gulwa, 18, agreed. “The camp is sure to be a great help just having teachers and fellow students with you and there to guide you daily will definitely benefit us,” Nontando said. “Studying at home is not a option – there are just to many distractions. This camp will make the difference in my marks.” Solomon Mahlangu social worker Olwen Carson said the pupils looked forward to the matric camp as they progressed through the grades. “The home life of these pupils is not ideal and not at all conducive for studying. This camp is the only way they are able to truly focus on their exams,” she said. The annual programme has had an impact and Mtengwana said surrounding schools had asked if their pupils could join the camp. “Unfortunately we had to decline as it might interfere with our pupils and their studies,” he said.