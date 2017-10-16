Man killed, wife and brother robbed

A man was shot dead and his wife and brother were robbed in a suspected gang-related incident in Bethelsdorp, Port Elizabeth, at the weekend.

Alwin Potgieter, 61, and his brother, 48, who police did not want to be named, arrived home in Extension 28 from a family event on Saturday at about 7.45pm, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The brothers were surprised by three men in the back yard, she said. “Alwin was shot in the head.” The armed man then robbed the brother before entering the main house and taking an amount of money from the dead man’s wife.