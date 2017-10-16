High-level talks on Bay’s frail care centre impasse

High-level officials from the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development will meet today to discuss a health audit done for the 217 residents of the only two fully state-funded frail cares in the province.

Last year, the department did not renew its contract with Eastern Cape Frail Care, a company in the Life Healthcare Group operating the Algoa and Lorraine Frail Care Centres in Port Elizabeth.

The plan was to move the patients into the care of non-profit organisations (NPOs) or non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

None of the organisations approached were, however, willing to take the patients at the rate the department offered.

After a second round of advertisements, the organisations willing to take patients for the subsidy offered by the department fell short of the requirements for a frail care facility.

In December last year and again in May, a Port Elizabeth High Court judge issued an order to compel the department to keep the contract with Eastern Cape Frail Care going until a judge and an advocate appointed to represent the residents signed off on an acceptable plan to move patients.

The next court date is in May next year.

During the court case the former director-general of the department, advocate Stanley Khachairman nyile, said they believed 38 patients at the two facilities should be transferred to facilities for disabled people as they were not frail, while 43 elderly patients could be accommodated at homes for the aged.