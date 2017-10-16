Chemical toilets to replace buckets as interim measure

To honour its promise of eradicating all bucket toilets in Nelson Mandela Bay by the end of the year, the metro will spend R22-million to provide chemical toilets for thousands of residents.

The infrastructure, engineering, electricity and energy committee made this commitment at its meeting on Friday.

However, this was only temporary, committee chairwoman Annette Lovemore said.

In keeping with mayor Athol Trollip’s promise during his inaugural speech to eradicate all bucket toilets by the end of this year, the municipality had brought the number down from 16 317 in June last year to 12 333 by last month.

However, the committee was forced to consider a Plan B in the form of chemical toilets at its August meeting.

This was because residents in some wards were reluctant to accept the construction of new flush toilets as they thought it might mean they would wait longer for RDP houses.

Water and sanitation senior director Barry Martin said this meant the metro’s hands were tied.

“You can do nothing in a ward without the community’s buy-in up front,” Martin said.