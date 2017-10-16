Bullets fly in deadly brawl on beachfront

Suspected gang row leaves man dead, teenage girl fighting for life

A beachfront brawl turned deadly in Port Elizabeth yesterday morning when shots were fired during the fracas, leaving one man dead in hospital and a teenager fighting for her life.

Warring gangs were behind the violence, which happened on an unusually busy night in a popular Humewood party strip.

A 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld by police, was shot in the head while standing between the cars on a grassy patch at the corner of La Roche Drive and Beach Road.

Mervin Draghoender, 27, who was shot in the chest and arm, died in hospital.

Another man was attacked with a beer bottle and discharged after treatment.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened just after 2.30am yesterday when an argument broke out between two groups of suspected gangsters.

“[A] group of males were parked in front of McDonald’s in Beach Road, Humewood, and were standing in front of their vehicle and drinking.”

Two other men walked past, Naidu said, and made a remark to the group. They left and returned with about 10 other men. An argument broke out.

Naidu said matters escalated and before long the two groups started fighting. Shots were fired, wounding Draghoender and the 16-year-old.

“One female, an innocent bystander aged 16, was shot in the head,” Naidu said.

An Algoa Security response officer, who was first on the scene and asked for his name to be withheld, said he was contacted by a colleague who lived in the area and had heard the gunshots.

He claimed the fight initially started between two gangsters inside one of the nearby establishments and then spilled out on to the street after bouncers removed the troublemakers.

It had been a busy night, more so than usual, with lots of school pupils out celebrating.

“One guy was hit over the head with a beer bottle from behind. One group went to their car, while the other guys jumped into their car and drove to the other guys and started shooting at them,” he said.

When the security officer arrived at the scene, he found the teenager lying on the grass between cars which had their windows smashed.