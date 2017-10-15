Teenage girl, two others shot during Beachfront brawl

Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were shot during an alleged gang related brawl in Humewood in the early hours of this morning (15/10/2017).

A 16-year-old Port Elizabeth girl was shot in the head when she was caught in the crossfire at about 2:30am this morning.

According to police, it is alleged that a group of males were parked in front of McDonald’s in Beach Road, Humewood. Two unknown males walked passed and confronted them.

The males left but returned with about 10 other males and an argument between the two groups broke out which turned into a physical brawl.

An unknown person started firing shots, wounding two people. The 16-year-old girl, who according to police was an innocent bystander, was shot in the head. Another person was assaulted with a beer bottle.

All injured persons were taken to hospital.

According to police, the gang affiliation of both groups are unknown at this stage. The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit is investigating three cases of attempted murder.