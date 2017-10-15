Online presence a big risk for police minister

A social media expert says Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s online presence could land him in hot water following the PR nightmare which saw Western Cape police falsely arresting 10 people last week.

Social media expert Dr Adelina Mbinjama-Gamatham said at the very least Mbalula should apologise to the men to avoid the situation escalating any further. “The highest level to which the men can take the issue with the chance of succeeding would be that of the Human Rights Commission for defamation. Right now, the best thing [for Mbalula] to do is a public apology,” she said.

“People do make mistakes and he needs to engage with the affected people and explain himself and the proposed purpose of the social media post. An apology at the very least will perhaps allow this to blow over. “However, these persons’ characters have been assassinated in a sense. Social media is a risk, particularly when associated to someone’s profession. When something is published online, even if it is retracted, chances are it’s been reposted, particularly with a profile that has many followers.” Mbinjama-Gamatham said one of the biggest factors putting social media users at risk was the fact there were no laws governing social media. “There are certain aspects which are covered by other laws, but there is no specific law governing social media and it is a growing issue in the country. So there are lots of loopholes involved, but at the end of the day defamation remains defamation regardless of the platform.”