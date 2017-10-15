NMU students gear up for election
Election campaigning is expected to be in full swing at Nelson Mandela University next week with students taking to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new student representative council (SRC).
The contenders – the Democratic Alliance Student’s Organisation (Daso), South African Students’ Congress (Sasco) and the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) – have all confirmed they are prepared and it’s all systems go.
Daso announced its presidential candidate last week before launching its manifesto on Tuesday.
The EFFSC and Sasco, however, are yet to do so.
The university earlier this year instituted an interim SRC after elections could not take part following the institution’s sevenweek closure due to #FeesMustFall protests.
Daso campaign manager Azola Mboniswa said the organisation had chosen master’s student Awonke Vabaza as their preferred candidate because of her proven track record.
“We are confident students will do the right thing with their vote as they have over the past year,” Mboniswa said.
“She is not a candidate because she is a female but because she has proven that she understands and resonates with students on campus – she has led within the organisation since 2015.
“She also serves as an inspiration to a number of students as she has always graduated in record time.
“She [Vabaza] is a hard worker and can still balance between her studies and also her leadership provisions and that is an inspiration for students because we don’t want to be led by people who will promote academic excellence but fail themselves.”
Mboniswa said the organisation would host two rallies on Monday and Tuesday.
However, there were no formal debates planned yet.
Neither Sasco regional secretary Noxolo Koko nor EFFSC member Yamkela Tengwas could be reached for comment.