Election campaigning is expected to be in full swing at Nelson Mandela University next week with students taking to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new student representative council (SRC).

The contenders – the Democratic Alliance Student’s Organisation (Daso), South African Students’ Congress (Sasco) and the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) – have all confirmed they are prepared and it’s all systems go.

Daso announced its presidential candidate last week before launching its manifesto on Tuesday.

The EFFSC and Sasco, however, are yet to do so.

The university earlier this year instituted an interim SRC after elections could not take part following the institution’s sevenweek closure due to #FeesMustFall protests.

Daso campaign manager Azola Mboniswa said the organisation had chosen master’s student Awonke Vabaza as their preferred candidate because of her proven track record.