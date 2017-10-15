Depression costs SA economy billions every year

Depression costs South Africa a massive R232-billion a year due to lost productivity, a study has found.

This equates to 5.7% of the country’s gross domestic product, the latest study from the London School of Economic and Political Science has found.

Loss of productivity is caused by absence from work or attending work while unwell.

Chairwoman of the Psychiatry Management Group (PsychMG), Dr Sebolelo Seape, said organisations and individuals should be aware of the impact mental health had on the workplace.

She said: “With more than 9.7% of the South African population suffering from depression, chances are quite real that the person sitting next to you in the office is, at some stage, coping with the condition.

“Depression causes problems with memory, procrastination, extreme fatigue, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, fear and panic, which will add to work-related stresses, crippling output from the employee,” Seape said.

She added that the cost of “presenteeism” – those at work while suffering from depression – had the most significant impact, equating to a loss of 4.23% of the country’s GDP.

“In South Africa, employees are likely to keep working during periods of depression.

“This can be due to fear of losing jobs, being discriminated against or lack of mental health knowledge.