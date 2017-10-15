Beachfront shooting: suspects arrested

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Mervin Draghoender, 27, and the attempted murder of two others outside McDonald’s in Humewood in the early hours of this morning.

The suspects, aged 23 and 30, are reportedly members of the Vampires gang and were arrested in Bethelsdorp today. They will appear in court on Tuesday, 17/10/17 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

It is alleged that on Sunday at about 2.30am a group of men were drinking outside their vehicle which was front of the fast-food outlet in Beach Road when two unknown men walked past and confronted them.

The two left but returned with about 10 other men. An argument broke out between the two groups which turned into a physical brawl.

Shots were fired, wounding three people. Police say the teenage girl, who was shot in the head, was an innocent bystander.

Draghoender, who is reportedly a member of the G-Stars gang, died in hospital while the other victim was treated and discharged. The teenager is still in ICU in hospital.