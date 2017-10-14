Gunmen who burst into a Stellenbosch nightclub early on Saturday shot two people dead and wounded a third.

A woman of 30 and a 40-year-old man were killed when the men opened fire while chasing their quarry to the bathroom at Cubana in Plein Street. The injured woman was taken to hospital.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “We’ve opened a case of double murder and attempted murder for further investigation.”

The motive behind the incident‚ which happened shortly after midnight‚ is unknown and police asked anyone with any information to come forward. Cubana management declined to comment.

Twitter user Vuyisa Jobo said: “3 guys stormed Cubana and fired 6 shots. They accidentally killed a bystander while shooting their target.” Phaks Photh’inja tweeted that there were only two gunmen.

Tshomi Nomonde tweeted: “It’s upsetting me and my homegirl because we feel like‚ ‘Well‚ damn. If you can’t go to Cubana‚ where the hell can you go?”