Peddie residents catch and kill leopard

A leopard was caught and killed in the Eastern Cape on Friday (13/10/17), after it was reported that the animal terrorised Peddie residents, attacked a Ndwayana villager and killed livestock in the area for months on end.

Since August 2017, community members from the rural town of Ndwayana near Peddie made several reports to local police members that they had seen a leopard in the area and several other reports were received that the leopard had eaten their goats. Villagers said on Friday that they have been living in fear since June.

Local resident, 74-year-old Lindile Mbilana, was reportedly attacked by the leopard on Sunday. The elderly man managed to fight it off and escaped with scars on his face, hands and body.

Mbilana said he had to be taken to a doctor for medical attention.

“I can still feel pain,” he told the Dispatch.

According to police, reports were received on Friday that the leopard was found by the Ndwayana community and they had killed it.

The Landmark Leopard & Predator Project expressed concern on social media over the killing of the animal.

“We have for three weeks worked with members of the community to entrap the leopard – that was unfortunately a repeat goat killer – to effect a rescue and translocation of the leopard. We had offered monetary compensation for losses provided … and offered to work with them to mitigate losses. However some members of the Committee’s Drift community elected to take the matter into their own hands,” the organisation said on its Facebook page.