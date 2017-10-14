AUDIO: PE gym sales boss on suspension
The Port Elizabeth gym sales boss who has been accused of a string of physical and verbal abuses against staff members has been suspended. Abuses allegedly included head-butting and forcing employees to eat leaves, aloe and sour milk.
Nolan Leslie, the sales manager at the Walmer branch of national gym group Planet Fitness, was placed on paid suspension before a disciplinary hearing was launched at that branch on Wednesday.
The hearing followed a report on the alleged abuses published in Weekend Post’s sister publication, The Herald, on Monday.
The goings-on at the gym came to light when former top gym sales employee Kristen Clarke was allegedly verbally abused and then verbally fired after refusing to drink sour milk at a staff meeting.
Clarke, who has been joined in her grievances against Leslie by another former employee, Dorian Stuart, has yet to be informed about her official employment status, despite not having returned to work since her verbal dismissal nearly a month ago.
Both complainants have made it clear that they thoroughly enjoyed their jobs at the gym and would like to return, but not under the management of Leslie.
Both Clarke and Stuart allege that other employees were also abused – usually at sales staff meetings and when employees did not meet targets – and Weekend Post is aware of at least one other former staff member who allegedly suffered at the hands of the sales boss. The alleged abuse is believed to have taken place over more than a year.
Weekend Post is also in possession of a damning audio clip, recorded at the gym on August 22, in which Leslie is heard verbally abusing employees, calling some of them “f*****s” and mother “f*****s”.
Arno Swart of Labournet, chairman of the enquiry, confirmed the suspension yesterday and said it formed part of normal procedure.
Swart said the hearing would continue into next week and would not comment further.
When contacted yesterday, Leslie said he would not comment on the matter at this stage.
Meanwhile, the two complainants yesterday took the matter further at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in Port Elizabeth.
Clarke presented herself for the conciliation component of her grievance against the gym at the CCMA where the matter had been set down for yesterday.
No Planet Fitness representatives arrived for the hearing, meaning that Clarke is now entitled to elevate the hearing to the arbitration phase.
Stuart, whose alleged abuse included being head-butted, having one eyebrow shaved off and having one side of his head shaved – all without his consent and in staff meetings at the gym – was at the CCMA to apply to have the administration around his departure from the gym last year overturned and reviewed.
Both parties also laid criminal complaints against Leslie at the Walmer Police Station last week.
Faizell Porter of the Independent Workers Advice Centre, who is representing the former employees, said yesterday he and his client Clarke were unhappy with the Plant Fitness internal disciplinary hearing procedure, saying it had been biased and unfair towards Clarke.
The Planet Fitness head office did not respond to further inquiries yesterday.