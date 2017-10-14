Murder accused abandons bail bid

A Port Elizabeth man, charged with kidnapping and killing a 14-year-old girl and setting her alight, abandoned his bid for bail in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Xolani Nyangwa, 23, was arrested on October 1 and charged with the murder and kidnapping of Sinoxolo Beyi, 14.

The state alleges that Sinoxolo, who was a Mfesane High School Grade 8 pupil, was kidnapped from a tavern, allegedly by Nyangwa, who later accosted her in a house in Mvokotshi Street, NU29 on September 30.

Nyangwa allegedly used plastic to set Sinoxolo’s body on fire.

Police and Sinoxolo’s parents realised she was missing only once the burnt body had been discovered on October 1.

Nyangwa appeared in a court which was filled with school pupils and residents yesterday.

During court proceedings, Nyangwa announced he had decided to abandon his bail application. He did not give reasons. The matter was then postponed to December 14 for further investigation.

Speaking to Weekend Post after court, Sinoxolo’s mother, Lungiswa Beyi, 37, said her daughter had always wanted to be a pilot.

“That was her dream. I am still in shock. The family is hurting. My child was the kindest person, who loved her schoolwork,” she said.

“If I had a say in this matter, I would wish that the culprit rot in jail,” she said.

Lungiswa said the last time she had seen her daughter had been when she left to escort some friends home.

She described her daughter as a fun-loving child who had a small circle of friends.