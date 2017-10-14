Murder accused abandons bail bid
A Port Elizabeth man, charged with kidnapping and killing a 14-year-old girl and setting her alight, abandoned his bid for bail in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
Xolani Nyangwa, 23, was arrested on October 1 and charged with the murder and kidnapping of Sinoxolo Beyi, 14.
The state alleges that Sinoxolo, who was a Mfesane High School Grade 8 pupil, was kidnapped from a tavern, allegedly by Nyangwa, who later accosted her in a house in Mvokotshi Street, NU29 on September 30.
Nyangwa allegedly used plastic to set Sinoxolo’s body on fire.
Police and Sinoxolo’s parents realised she was missing only once the burnt body had been discovered on October 1.
Nyangwa appeared in a court which was filled with school pupils and residents yesterday.
During court proceedings, Nyangwa announced he had decided to abandon his bail application. He did not give reasons. The matter was then postponed to December 14 for further investigation.
Speaking to Weekend Post after court, Sinoxolo’s mother, Lungiswa Beyi, 37, said her daughter had always wanted to be a pilot.
“That was her dream. I am still in shock. The family is hurting. My child was the kindest person, who loved her schoolwork,” she said.
“If I had a say in this matter, I would wish that the culprit rot in jail,” she said.
Lungiswa said the last time she had seen her daughter had been when she left to escort some friends home.
She described her daughter as a fun-loving child who had a small circle of friends.
Thembalethu Beyi, 32, who is Sinoxolo’s uncle, was among those who attended the court proceedings.
“We are curious to know who assisted him when he committed this heinous offence. Sinoxolo was a humble and innocent child,” he said.
“We were shocked when we saw what he did to her.”
Thembalethu said the death had taken a heavy toll on the family.
“My sister often wakes up at night and stands at the gate hoping she will see Sinoxolo walking home.
“I have lost so much weight thinking about this matter,” he said.
“A friend of hers came to the house last Sunday morning asking if we had seen her, but we were surprised because we thought they were together,” Beyi said.
“We went out searching for her and we were told she had been seen being dragged by a young man the night before.”
He said most of her body was burnt.
Despite the tragedy, he said, the family was relieved an arrest had been made.
Last Friday, dozens of angry NU29 residents took to the streets and marched from the unfinished duplex houses where Sinoxolo’s body was found to the Motherwell Police Station to deliver a memorandum of demands.
The housing project has been idle for nearly three years as the budget is depleted and there were concerns the homes had become structurally unsound.
The march was coordinated by a group of young women under the banner of Rise Young Women’s Club, a non-profit organisation.