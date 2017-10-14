Moms go gaga over baby competition

A baby competition has Nelson Mandela Bay mothers going gaga – and not in a good way.

The competition, intended to celebrate the tots’ cuteness, has pitted some mothers against each other, with many slamming methods used to gain votes while others suggested it was a “pop-up shop” for child traffickers.

At stake is R25 000 worth of prizes as well as a R5 000 makeover for the winning baby’s mom. When entrants started trying to gain votes for their babies on popular Facebook page Mamahood Eastern Cape – which has about 17 000 members – things rapidly turned nasty.

Family and friends had until noon yesterday to share posts of the nearly 200 babies and toddlers entered in Baywest Mall’s The Picture Perfect: Baby and Toddler Competition & Expo. The Top 25 – who were chosen based on the number of likes their pictures gained on Facebook – will be at a prizegiving event at the mall today.

Earlier this week, mothers on the Mamahood page ranted about the “unfair” competition. From accusations that a mom was offering free haircuts for likes, to suggestions that rules were being bent when moms begged for likes on Facebook groups, the mothers laid into each other without mercy.

Social media user Elzabe Boshoff said: “One parent is promising free cut and colour. I find that highly irregular and most distasteful.”

Others complained they had not realised it was a “beg for votes” competition, saying had they known they would not have entered.

Yesterday, a representative from Baywest Mall said the detractors had been a small group among otherwise happy entrants. Baywest Mall general manager Troy Zunckel said: “The vision for the competition was to create a positive community platform on which parents could show off their beautiful children.

“The complaints were limited to a handful of mothers on a private mother’s group, who then asked us to remove their entries from social media, which we duly did.”

Well-known Port Elizabeth midwife Teresa Hayward, who declined to comment, also weighed in on the debate on social media.

“Parents are opening their little ones up to a very dangerous world,” she said. “You have no idea what weirdos are on this group. I get requests from some real dodgy men on my group. I don’t accept them, but a lot of groups do.

“As they click on your pic to like it they can also . . . save it and use it. “Before you know it, your baby’s pic is all over the internet being used for things you don’t want.”

Juanita Serfontein Coetzee said the competition was “turning the Friendly City into ugly”.

“I also got obsessed with getting as many likes as possible so I even posted my poor baby on a group this morning that has like 78 000 members, begging those members to vote for her. “I went from 100-odd likes to 200-odd likes in just a morning,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I feel like cr*p for getting so obsessed with likes that I risked my baby that way. “Needless to say, I deleted the post and every other post I could trace. “I have asked to have my baby removed from the competition. It’s a terrible competition.”

Anece Olivier agreed with Hayward, saying the mall was “practically giving [traffickers] a pop-up shop”.

Commenting on the safety concerns of parents, Zunckel said local South African Police Service members “have confirmed they have not found any links between social media- driven competitions such as this and child trafficking”.

He said the competition format was in line with other popular baby competitions around the country “with the intention to garner positive support for the entrants from family and friends on the most accessible and cheapest platform available to them – social media.

“The campaign has actually been a huge success, with the majority of the engagement being positive comments and shares, as we had intended.

“According to Facebook’s analytics, the entrants’ photos have been viewed a combined 3.5 million times [based on page ‘impressions ’, which means the number of times it was seen in a news feed].”