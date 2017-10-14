Kids’ meal – raw deal

Children detained at juvenile detention centres in the Eastern Cape are better fed than school pupils who rely on feeding schemes for what is often their only meal of the day.

A Weekend Post investigation has shown a glaring contrast between the two state-funded nutrition regimens: the food provided to young offenders – who receive three meals a day – and that fed once a day to more than 1.6 million pupils.

This is despite the Education Department spending R2.51 per meal (including cooking and serving costs) whereas Correctional Services provides larger portions – and better quality – for about R1.45.

The quality and portions of Correctional Services meals do not differ, regardless of an offender’s age, with adult prisoners at facilities like St Albans receiving the same plate of food as a teenage offender.

Arguably the most popular meal on the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) consists of about 30g of chicken in a sauce, with about 55g of rice or samp.

A juvenile offender on the other hand – of whom there are 36 under the age of 17 in the province – receives a 200g portion of chicken, served with an average 80g of starch that varies depending on what is being served, according to Eastern Cape Correctional Services commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast.

The NSNP meal, which Weekend Post sampled, was bland, unspiced and oily, with the chicken consumed in one bite. Correctional Services declined a request to sample its food.

A visit to eight underprivileged Nelson Mandela Bay schools – which were also the subject of a research paper – revealed that the chief complaints were portions and quality.

The type of protein which forms the basis of the NSNP includes chicken, pilchards, sugar beans and sour or fresh milk.

Juvenile offenders’ 12-day meal plan includes proteins such as mutton, goat, fish, chicken, beef, pork and offal, all of which is served at a minimum of a 180g portion, aside from fish, which is 160g.

And while the NSNP makes provision for a daily fruit or vegetable, school principals conceded these were only served once or twice a week due to lack of supply.

According to research by Nelson Mandela University (NMU), the Education Department spent on average R2.51 a day per primary pupil, which included the cost of gas to prepare food and paying servers.

The research paper, which was published in the Journal of Consumer Science, involved 8 587 pupils and was conducted between February 2015 and March this year.

Researchers said the portions often did not provide the 2 400kJ of energy or 30% of the recommended daily intake of 8 000kJ needed.

However, Department of Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said the prescribed menu, as well as the quantities prepared, were in line with the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA).

Corresponding author of the study and senior lecturer at NMU’s Department of Dietetics, Professor Annelise Gresse, said while the department should be commended for its attempts to meet pupils’ nutritional needs, a lot more could be done.