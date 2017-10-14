Kids’ meal – raw deal
Children detained at juvenile detention centres in the Eastern Cape are better fed than school pupils who rely on feeding schemes for what is often their only meal of the day.
A Weekend Post investigation has shown a glaring contrast between the two state-funded nutrition regimens: the food provided to young offenders – who receive three meals a day – and that fed once a day to more than 1.6 million pupils.
This is despite the Education Department spending R2.51 per meal (including cooking and serving costs) whereas Correctional Services provides larger portions – and better quality – for about R1.45.
The quality and portions of Correctional Services meals do not differ, regardless of an offender’s age, with adult prisoners at facilities like St Albans receiving the same plate of food as a teenage offender.
Arguably the most popular meal on the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) consists of about 30g of chicken in a sauce, with about 55g of rice or samp.
A juvenile offender on the other hand – of whom there are 36 under the age of 17 in the province – receives a 200g portion of chicken, served with an average 80g of starch that varies depending on what is being served, according to Eastern Cape Correctional Services commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast.
The NSNP meal, which Weekend Post sampled, was bland, unspiced and oily, with the chicken consumed in one bite. Correctional Services declined a request to sample its food.
A visit to eight underprivileged Nelson Mandela Bay schools – which were also the subject of a research paper – revealed that the chief complaints were portions and quality.
The type of protein which forms the basis of the NSNP includes chicken, pilchards, sugar beans and sour or fresh milk.
Juvenile offenders’ 12-day meal plan includes proteins such as mutton, goat, fish, chicken, beef, pork and offal, all of which is served at a minimum of a 180g portion, aside from fish, which is 160g.
And while the NSNP makes provision for a daily fruit or vegetable, school principals conceded these were only served once or twice a week due to lack of supply.
According to research by Nelson Mandela University (NMU), the Education Department spent on average R2.51 a day per primary pupil, which included the cost of gas to prepare food and paying servers.
The research paper, which was published in the Journal of Consumer Science, involved 8 587 pupils and was conducted between February 2015 and March this year.
Researchers said the portions often did not provide the 2 400kJ of energy or 30% of the recommended daily intake of 8 000kJ needed.
However, Department of Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said the prescribed menu, as well as the quantities prepared, were in line with the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA).
Corresponding author of the study and senior lecturer at NMU’s Department of Dietetics, Professor Annelise Gresse, said while the department should be commended for its attempts to meet pupils’ nutritional needs, a lot more could be done.
“Serving a heavily starch-based meal at breakfast without the supplementing fruit and veg results in a very lethargic child. It would be better if the department simply provided a well-based breakfast porridge, like oats, with milk and a fruit.”
Gresse said something needed to be done to improve the NSNP.
“For example, several schools don’t have storage facilities for the proteins but a centralised distribution centre can be est
ablished to service several schools in a particular area.
“Porridge doesn’t need more than a vacant classroom to be stored. So providing porridge in the morning and a cold protein in the afternoon, such as a sandwich with a type of meat inside, would be a more nutritionally balanced meal than the current scheme,” Gresse said.
Sapphire Road Primary convener of the nutrition programme, Schaunene Filander, said: “Sometimes children will come to school crying. When we ask what’s wrong their response is ‘I’m hungry’. For some, this is their only meal for the day. While schools are grateful for the daily meals, the portions and protein served are not sufficient.
“But when there is extra food we do give second helpings at the end of the day for the children to go home with, which is also the case in a lot of other schools. But then, who knows how many people that serving must feed at their homes?”
Helenvale Primary principal Malcom Roberts said because food was often not enough, at least two grades received significantly less than their peers on an almost daily basis.
“We start with the little ones and work our way up. The problem is by the time the Grade 6s and 7s are fed, there is hardly any protein left, so they usually receive a plate of rice with sauce and a potato or two.”
On the comparison with prison meals, Roberts said: “It is no wonder I see so many of my ex-pupils in and out of prison. One actually told me the reason he prefers being in prison is because of the guarantee of good meals which they don’t get at home.”
Equal Education Movement spokeswoman Mila Kakaza said the NSNP had unfortunately been vulnerable to corruption, mismanagement and non-delivery.
“Earlier this year [the department] stated it was not in a financial position to provide breakfast [in addition to the daily meal].
“While the conditional grant that funds the NSNP is substantial [R6.8-billion for 2017/18], billions of rands in wasteful and irregular expenditure by government could be put toward improving the menu options and ensuring that learners are provided with two meals a day,” Kakaza said.
The NMU research also found waste was taking place at schools.
Education expert Professor Susan van Rensburg said in her experience there had been cases of pupils attending school simply to receive their daily meal and leaving thereafter.
“Introduction of a light breakfast and serving the main meal at a later stage would be an incentive for them to stay at school.”
The schools included in the research were BJ Mnyanda, De Vos Malan, Elundini, Enkwenkwezini, Hillcrest, Helenvale, Walmer and Sapphire Road primary schools.
Many obstacles to address
Theft, irregular tendering and literacy levels all have an impact on state-funded school nutrition, although the provincial education department says it is continually working on solutions. According to Education MEC Mandla Makupula, the daily meal the department prescribes is a “theoretically” balanced diet but it is affected by respective school budgets.
“A school with 35 pupils can’t afford to buy everything on the nutrition scheme, but what we are doing is trying to work out cross-subsidisation. This is as we rationalise schools, combining smaller schools into bigger ones, so that the resources are enough,”Makupula said.
“We are also working with the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform to buy veg from farmers near schools at discounted prices as it will be bought in bulk.”
Makupula said school governing bodies and parents held the key to improving the national schooling nutrition programme.
“In a lot of schools the supplies are bought from already established shops such as Pick n Pay and SPAR. The money is given to the parents of the school to decide how best to feed their children.
“Parents need to buy where they think they can make an investment in local farmers and community members with vegetable gardens near their schools in that area to benefit all,” Makupula said.
“We must live with the reality that a lot of parents in these areas where the feeding scheme is taking place entrust all their power to one person, who might say ‘let’s get the food from a certain supplier’, only to find that that person has already negotiated their kickback.
“The rate of literacy of these parents hence also has an impact in this situation as it shows that those who are seemingly more literate also tend to be more influential in their positive contribution to these communities.
“When I took over education I noted, for example, a tender to supply a school in Clarkson would be given to someone in PE.
“That person doesn’t know the area or the community and ends up providing cheaper produce because they [supplier] don’t care.
“At least now that parents are feeding their own children, pupils are eating throughout the year. So the major objective of feeding children is happening.”