IPTS fraud trial set to start next year

The fraud and money-laundering case involving former Eastern Province Rugby (EPRU) president Cheeky Watson has been set down for trial next year.

The case against Watson and his co-accused was postponed to November 13 for pre-trial at the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes court yesterday.

Watson is accused alongside Zeranza director Andrea Wessels, former metro finance department assistant director Nadia Gerwel, former Laphum’ilanga Transport Services director Mandisi Mkasa, and former Access Facilities and Leisure Management chief executive Stephan Pretorius.