IPTS fraud trial set to start next year
The fraud and money-laundering case involving former Eastern Province Rugby (EPRU) president Cheeky Watson has been set down for trial next year.
The case against Watson and his co-accused was postponed to November 13 for pre-trial at the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes court yesterday.
Watson is accused alongside Zeranza director Andrea Wessels, former metro finance department assistant director Nadia Gerwel, former Laphum’ilanga Transport Services director Mandisi Mkasa, and former Access Facilities and Leisure Management chief executive Stephan Pretorius.
They all face charges of fraud and money laundering relating to the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).
The trial is expected to start on June 23.
It is alleged Gerwel and Wessels, described in court papers as close friends, used an events management company, ESP Africa, as a vehicle to launder the money, but when that was no longer viable, they turned to Access, and thereafter, EP Rugby.
The IPTS was initiated in the short term to provide public transport during the 2010 Soccer World Cup, and in the long term to provide “world-class” transport in the city.