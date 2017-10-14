Four alleged hijackers arrested

Four alleged hijackers were apprehended and their vehicle confiscate in Njoli street, Kwazakhele, last night.

It is alleged that a delivery vehicle was hijacked in Sunlands, Addo by two armed men on Friday, 13 October 2017. The suspects drove off with the truck to a gravel road where they were joined by three other male suspects, travelling in a silver Hyundai i20.

According to police, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones and jumped into the Hyundai and sped off. Addo police were summoned to the scene and a description of the vehicle and the suspects were circulated to neighbouring police stations.

At about 18:00 alert members from Kwazakhele were patrolling Njoli Street when they noticed the vehicle in their area that fitted the description of the Addo robbery. Members acted swiftly and apprehended all four suspects, who are between 20 and 30-years old.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kirkwood Magistrates court on Monday, 16 October 2017 on charges ranging from hijacking to armed robbery.