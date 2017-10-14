Dr Sibongile Muthwa appointed as new NMU VC

Dr Sibongile Muthwa has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Nelson Mandela University (NMU), it was announced today.

Muthwa takes over the reins from outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof Derrick Swartz, who has served the institution for two successive terms since 2007.

“Muthwa, who has served as the University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Institutional Support for the past seven years, serves as the institution’s first black African female Vice-Chancellor and brings to the post a wealth of experience from the public sector and academia, both nationally and abroad,” NMU said today (14/10/17).

According to the university, Swartz indicated earlier this year that he did not wish to renew his contract, setting in motion an extensive recruitment drive.

“At a sitting of the University Council on Friday 13 October 2017, Dr Muthwa was unanimously selected as the successful incumbent,” the university said.

Speaking of her appointment Dr Muthwa said she was extremely humbled by the confidence shown in her by the University Council and looks forward to leading an institution that is set to distinguish itself nationally and continentally as a new generation university.

“I’ve spent 30 years dedicated to public service, so this is one of the crowning moments of my career,” she said.

“Our university, sector and country are at a crossroads. We can use the prevailing situation to our advantage. At Nelson Mandela University we are hard at work implementing strategies not only intended to enable us to overcome the challenges we face, but also to place us firmly on a positive growth trajectory. I am looking forward to working with the team to collectively take the university to greater heights.

“I am very much indebted to Prof Swartz for his sterling and visionary work, his inspirational leadership and for laying a firm foundation which has contributed to making the university what it has become”.