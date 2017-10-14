DA warns councillors of opposition recruitment ploy
The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay has warned its councillors to be wary of the opposition’s attempts to recruit six of their number to help vote the party out of power.
The warning, sent in a WhatsApp message by DA councillor and mayoral committee member Retief Odendaal, comes ahead of a council meeting next week.
In the wake of the warning, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) acknowledged that it had spoken with DA councillors and “asked them how they feel”.
The council is expected to reconvene on Thursday after last month’s meeting did not have a quorum.
In the message, Odendaal thanks the councillors for their support before reassuring them the coalition has become even stronger.
“The latest withdrawal from our coalition by the PA and their subsequent public utterances are most regrettable.
“However, please be aware that there is now a move afoot to ‘recruit’ x 6 DA Cllrs to support a vote of no confidence in the mayor or the coalition.”
Odendaal wrote that this was obvious retribution for what had happened with former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani – “the same post PA councillor Marlon Daniels aspired to”.
Odendaal stated: “Be wary and careful of the plans currently under way.”
When contacted, Odendaal said he could not comment on an internal DA caucus discussion.
“As caucus chairman, I remain committed to rooting out corruption and ensuring that we deliver better services, that is why the SMS was sent to our caucus,” Odendaal said.
DA provincial chairman Nqaba Bhanga said the party had been made aware of what was happening by councillors who were approached.
“It’s very clear that this is the ANC’s desperation to regain the power that they lost. It’s the ANC that can go to a level of wanting to buy votes.
“This shows that the ANC does not have democratic morale and can easily use illegal ways of buying souls of individuals,” Bhanga said.
Bhanga said the ANC was willing to close water valves, leaving residents without water.
“We are confident of the confidence of our councillors in the party. The ANC has tried to buy councillors before, but look at where those councillors are today.
“We have a history of the ANC lying to people about jobs and opportunities, and in this case it is not going to succeed.”
Bhanga said both ward councillors and PR councillors had been offered jobs and money.
“Our councillors respect the party – they came to us and told us. The ANC cannot be trusted by anybody. Our government is now more stable than ever,” Bhanga said.
ANC leader in council Bicks Ndoni denied the claims and said this was the first he had heard of the matter.
“Nothing of that nature was discussed in our meeting. If there are ANC councillors approaching DA councillors, then it’s their own position, I am not aware of that.
“I don’t see this as sinister. People can take their own initiatives as councillors but we have not taken that position in our caucus,” Ndoni said.
He said the ANC would be attending the council meeting on Thursday.
PA councillor Marlon Daniels said he had simply appealed to the DA councillors’ conscience.
Daniels signed the co-governance agreement in June before withdrawing last month.
“I have spoken to some councillors and asked them how they feel.
“There are DA councillors who come to me and speak to me about the things I raise about the northern areas in council, because they are not allowed to speak up,” Daniels said.
“I asked them if they thought it was fair to be ward councillors and not be allowed to talk. I asked them if they thought they were in the right party.
“I asked them if they had the balls to stand up and vote against Athol Trollip.”
Asked who he would like to see as mayor, Daniels said: “Anybody who is not an arrogant dictator.”