DA warns councillors of opposition recruitment ploy

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay has warned its councillors to be wary of the opposition’s attempts to recruit six of their number to help vote the party out of power.

The warning, sent in a WhatsApp message by DA councillor and mayoral committee member Retief Odendaal, comes ahead of a council meeting next week.

In the wake of the warning, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) acknowledged that it had spoken with DA councillors and “asked them how they feel”.

The council is expected to reconvene on Thursday after last month’s meeting did not have a quorum.

In the message, Odendaal thanks the councillors for their support before reassuring them the coalition has become even stronger.

“The latest withdrawal from our coalition by the PA and their subsequent public utterances are most regrettable.

“However, please be aware that there is now a move afoot to ‘recruit’ x 6 DA Cllrs to support a vote of no confidence in the mayor or the coalition.”

Odendaal wrote that this was obvious retribution for what had happened with former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani – “the same post PA councillor Marlon Daniels aspired to”.

Odendaal stated: “Be wary and careful of the plans currently under way.”

When contacted, Odendaal said he could not comment on an internal DA caucus discussion.

“As caucus chairman, I remain committed to rooting out corruption and ensuring that we deliver better services, that is why the SMS was sent to our caucus,” Odendaal said.

DA provincial chairman Nqaba Bhanga said the party had been made aware of what was happening by councillors who were approached.

“It’s very clear that this is the ANC’s desperation to regain the power that they lost. It’s the ANC that can go to a level of wanting to buy votes.

“This shows that the ANC does not have democratic morale and can easily use illegal ways of buying souls of individuals,” Bhanga said.

Bhanga said the ANC was willing to close water valves, leaving residents without water.