Benni McCarthy says he will be taking calculated risks in today’s MTN8 soccer decider against SuperSport United in Durban as he seeks a first piece of silverware just months into his career as head coach. McCarthy won 14 trophies as a player‚ including the Uefa Champions League‚ and found much success on the pitch.

He is hoping that Midas touch translates to coaching as well and has called on his Cape Town City side to be bold in what looks like an even contest at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“We have to take risks at times‚ but also be as disciplined as we can be too‚” Mc- Carthy said. “But I think what goes a long way when you look at the qualities of the two teams is that they have very good individual talents‚ but it is also about how well you work as a team.

“That will probably ultimately decide which side comes out on top‚ I believe. The team that work together‚ fight together and run for each other are the ones that are likely to win.

“I keep telling the guys: ‘It’s a one-off game‚ if you turn up on the day‚ if you want it more‚ if you run harder than them‚ then you give yourself an opportunity [to win]’.”

McCarthy said right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize and captain Robyn Johannes were both fit to play after returning from national team duty and the latter in particular could play a crucial role in the final.

“Robyn is fine‚ he is very experienced and knows these opportunities don’t come often. He knows how hard the team will have to work to try to win. I am happy he is back and 100% fit‚” he said. McCarthy said he was not aware of any incentives dangled in front of the players by City owner John Comitis.

“I believe the chairman likes to make little secret agreements with the players‚ but as for the coaching staff‚ I don’t know anything. “If the players have got any incentives‚ I don’t know about them. For me it is a final and a game that I hope we will pitch up in and fight to win‚” he said.

The former Bafana striking ace has also called on his players to seize the moment and make it two cup final wins from two for the fledgling club‚ who defeated SuperSport in the Telkom Knockout final last season.

“You have to have that winning mentality‚ to start well and write your name in history. This is history for the club. “They are two years old‚ finished third in the league last season‚ won the Telkom Knockout and already in the first final of the [new] season.

“When you take this job, there is nothing better than coaching a bunch of players to reach a final. It is the joys you get from being a manager. Get yourself into a final and avoid getting the chop!”

Meanwhile, SuperSport United will earn R8-million in prize money from four matches should they win the MTN8 final‚ just over half of what they would earn for winning the Caf Confederation Cup in 18 matches across the continent.

The Pretoria team remain in contention for the Confed final‚ though have work to do progressing past the semifinals‚ where they drew 1-1 at home against Tunisia’s Club Africain in the first leg on October 1. The second leg – Super- Spor t’s 16th match in the gruelling competition – will be played in Rades on October 21. The prize money‚ should Eric Tinkler’s team then win the two-legged final in November‚ is $1.25-million (R15.1-million).

The Confed‚ of course, involves travel across the continent‚ sometimes including lengthy stops in flights and harsh conditions. Winning the MTN8 requires simply comfortable‚ short‚ domestic travel.

“It’s an interesting one when you compare the two competitions we are in at the moment‚ with the Confederation Cup where I think we’re probably going into our 16th game in the 10th or 11th month since we began‚” SuperSport captain Dean Furman said.

“And then you look at this competition where we’re going into our fourth game in three months‚ and we’re in the final.

“But it doesn’t take away from the prestige. Obviously to lift trophies is what we’re here for. “And there would be no greater feeling than lifting that trophy [this evening]. It’s one that . . . we definitely want to put into our trophy cabinet.”