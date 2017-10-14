Arrest made after Bethelsdorp shooting

A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit in connection with an alleged gang related shooting in Bethelsdorp last night during which an 18-year-old teenager was killed.

According to police information, Genricho Sampson (18) and a friend (22) were walking in an open field between St Martin and St Charles Streets in Ext 28 in Bethelsdorp on their way to sell a car radio at about 11:30pm last night when two suspects approached them from behind and started shooting at them.

Sampson was shot multiple times while his friend escaped unharmed.

According to police the victim and his friend are from the Guptas gang while the suspects are from the Vampires gang.

Within three hours, Provincial Gang Unit members arrested one suspect at a house in St Martin Street.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday, 16/10/2017 on a charge of murder.