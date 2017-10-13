Vote for your Herald Citizen of the Year

They are as diverse as they are impressive, but this year’s The Herald Citizen of the Year finalists all have one thing in common – an unwavering love of the communities in which they live and work.

The four finalists in the open category and two in the youth category were selected after a lengthy nomination and judging process. They work with the terminally ill, children and the destitute, but whether the finalists are young or more mature, hold a PhD or are unemployed, they are all leaving legacies that will benefit the communities around them.

The finalists in the open category are Lesley Lawson, Lukholo Badi, Trudi Basson and Fezile Dolupi.