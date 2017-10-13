Thieves hit store in Walmer

A Port Elizabeth SPAR was burgled on Wednesday night after thieves made a hole in the shop’s roof.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said an undisclosed sum of cash had been stolen from the First Avenue shop in Walmer.

The incident was reported by a manager who had locked up and activated the alarm at about 9pm.

“When he returned the next morning at about 4am, he discovered a hole in the roof, where it is believed the suspect could have gained access to the store,” Labans said.

“It is unclear if the alarm went off because when the manager opened up [yesterday], it seemed to be deactivated.”