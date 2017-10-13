President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority will learn on Friday whether the Supreme Court of Appeal has granted them leave to appeal a ruling that Zuma may face 783 corruption charges.

The SCA will deliver judgment on Friday after Zuma and the NPA asked the court to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges be reinstated.

However‚ during arguments at the Supreme Court of Appeal last month Zuma conceded at the 11th hour that the decision to withdraw the charges was irrational‚ as the High Court had ruled.

Zuma wanted the opportunity to make fresh representations before the NPA decided to recharge him. That would leave the decision in the hands of NPA boss Shaun Abrahams‚ who is seen as a Zuma ally.

The decision to drop the corruption charges against Zuma was taken in April 2009 by then acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe.

The decision was based on what became known as the spy tapes – recordings and telephone conversations that apparently showed political interference in the decision to charge Zuma.

The day after Mpshe’s announcement‚ the charges were withdrawn against Zuma in the High Court in Durban.

In 2010‚ Zuma was sworn in as president of the country.

In April 2016‚ the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the NPA may reinstate the 783 charges against Zuma