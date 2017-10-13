Premier declares KwaZulu-Natal disaster area as storm toll hits 11
KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area by premier Willies Mchunu after a mega storm caused devastation in parts of the province on Tuesday.
As many as 11 people are confirmed to have died and many more are missing, with search and rescue operations continuing yesterday.
More than 133 schools were also affected by the storm.
The storm caused millions of rands worth of damage to public institutions‚ commercial property‚ housing, infrastructure‚ roads and bridges, and affected the supply of utilities such as water and electricity.
Mchunu said the financial cost of repairing damaged infrastructure was still being quantified.
“The executive council noted the collapse of some houses and in this regard‚ the department of human settlements‚ working with relevant authorities‚ will attend to the issue of poor workmanship on some houses.”
He said that in view of the declaration‚ the provincial treasury would meet sector departments to address the reprioritisation of budgets.
“The estimated costs to repair the damaged schools is about R136-million. Government will do everything to ensure that learners who are preparing for the final matric examination are not affected.” – TimesLIVE