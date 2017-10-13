Premier declares KwaZulu-Natal disaster area as storm toll hits 11

KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area by premier Willies Mchunu after a mega storm caused devastation in parts of the province on Tuesday.

As many as 11 people are confirmed to have died and many more are missing, with search and rescue operations continuing yesterday.

More than 133 schools were also affected by the storm.

The storm caused millions of rands worth of damage to public institutions‚ commercial property‚ housing, infrastructure‚ roads and bridges, and affected the supply of utilities such as water and electricity.