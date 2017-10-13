Plan for beach boozing spots

Lifesavers raise red flag over safety after drinking idea mooted

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is looking into the possible introduction of designated drinking areas on the metro’s beaches, which currently carry a total ban on the consumption of alcohol.

While city officials plan to clamp down on drinking at public beaches this coming holiday season as a result of previous problems, it is considering relax- ing the rules to make room for designated drinking spots.

This would mean reviewing the bylaw through a council resolution.

The bylaw currently says no drinking is allowed on public ‘ beaches.

While revellers might welcome designated drinking spots, not everyone is in favour of the move.