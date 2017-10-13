Icasa candidate hopes to reduce DStv prices
A former e.tv employee competing for a seat on the board of the communications regulator‚ the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa)‚ wants DStv to make its subscriptions cheaper.
Natalie Delport‚ who left e.tv owners Sabido last year‚ was being interviewed by MPs for three vacancies on the Icasa board.
Delport agreed there was a monopoly in the pay television space and this needed to be addressed.
Delport said she was split in terms of her views on pay television because on the one hand it was a brilliant business concept, and on the other hand it was a monopoly.
She did not give details on how to reduce DStv bouquet prices.
DStv prices increased in April with DStv Family subscribers getting the biggest price hike from R219 to R235 a month. DStv Premium subscribers had to fork out R789 per month from April.
Another board candidate‚ Thembeka Semane‚ told the committee about high data costs, saying should she join Icasa‚ she would want to help reduce these costs.