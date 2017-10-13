Icasa candidate hopes to reduce DStv prices

A former e.tv employee competing for a seat on the board of the communications regulator‚ the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa)‚ wants DStv to make its subscriptions cheaper.

Natalie Delport‚ who left e.tv owners Sabido last year‚ was being interviewed by MPs for three vacancies on the Icasa board.

Delport agreed there was a monopoly in the pay television space and this needed to be addressed.