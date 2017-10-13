Fraud accused wants to be freed to prepare for trial

Legal expert Wardle adamant she will defend herself

Dead set on conducting her own defence because she believes with her qualifications she can do a better job than most, legal commentator Brenda Wardle has asked a judge to order her immediate release so that she can prepare for trial.

The legal expert, who became a household name during her international commentary on the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, said the conditions at North End Correctional Centre, where she has been in custody since June, were not conducive for her to prepare an adequate defence.

Wardle, 56, stands accused in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court of defrauding an Eastern Cape family out of more than R500 000 between April 2009 and August 2013, by pretending to be a practising attorney and offering to assist them in having an imprisoned relative released on parole.

In a neatly handwritten application filed with the Port Elizabeth High Court, which Wardle said had been painful to draft because of an abscess on her thumb, she asked the judge to declare her arrest and subsequent detention unlawful, and to order her immediate release.

She said she also intended bringing a civil claim against the minister of police.

In the application – which cites, among others, commercial crimes magistrates Louis Claassen and Lionel Lindoor, state advocate Tjaart van Zyl and commercial crimes unit commander Colonel Andre Horak – Wardle said the warrant used to effect her arrest in East London was, on face value, defective because it was not even stamped.

She said under normal circumstances she would have challenged the validity of the warrant immediately.