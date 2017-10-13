Three Working on Fire Huey Helicopters and one fixed wing spotter plane has been dispatched to Cape Town on request from Table Mountain National Park to assist with the ongoing fire in Campsbay, Cape Town.

According to Working on Fire spokeswoman Lauren Howard, two aircraft from the Eastern Cape are waiting for the weather to clear before heading to Newlands, Cape Town to assist.

The City of Cape Town has deployed five fire tenders and 25 firefighters to the Victoria Road Mountain fire.

“The fire is still largely monitored as certain areas are inaccessible‚” said Edward Bosch‚ spokesman for the rescue services on Friday morning.

A further 10 firefighters are on standby and are attending to flare-ups at the five-star 12 Apostles Hotel. Guests and staff were evacuated from the hotel on Thursday night.

On Friday Lukas Laubscher‚ deputy general manager of the 12 Apostles‚ said the fire was still raging close to the hotel’s right wing. However‚ he said‚ the inferno seems to be ”under control”.

“We were pretty full last night. All guests were taken to another hotel and staff were taken home‚” he said.

Laubscher said the building has not been damaged but is filled with smoke.

Working on Fire issued this warning on Twitter on Thursday evening.

It said buses were assisting with the evacuation.

@12_Apostles being evacuated. Buses are assisting with evacuation. Fire spreading around the hotel heading towards the Oudekraal picnic area — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 12, 2017

Working on Fire also warned on Facebook that Victoria Road from Llandudno to Camps Bay had been closed to the public.

The Volunteer Wildlife Services also tweeted about the fire.

And this wind will only be calming down later into tomorrow morning ☹️ https://t.co/gmKyESFSRt — VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) October 12, 2017

The fires began in the Oudekraal-Camps Bay area since Wednesday fanned by strong winds.

On Wednesday‚ the City of Cape Town deployed a fire truck and 50 firefighters to fight the blaze.