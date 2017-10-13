Cold, rain kill at least 4 000 sheep in East Cape

Eastern Cape sheep farmers are still counting their losses after cold and rain swept across the north of the province, killing thousands of sheep.

Farmers in and around Barkly East – still reeling after runaway fires devastated the region last month – have been hit by temperatures well below freezing, coupled with rain and snow, causing massive damage to herds where wool producers sheared their sheep earlier this month.

Early estimates are that a minimum of 4 000 sheep have died across the province since the weekend, when temperatures dropped below -10°C and 100mm of rain fell in places, and some farmers lost up to a quarter, or even half, of their entire flocks.

But despite the losses, the farming community banded together, with farmers who were lucky enough to suffer no or minimal losses donating livestock to those who lost the most.

A further silver lining many are looking forward to is the relief from the drought the wet weather will bring.

National Wool Growers Association Eastern Cape vice-chairman Tink Strydom said some farmers would have suffered double losses as many of the sheep killed had been pregnant ewes or ewes which had recently given birth.

“Not only does the farmer lose that ewe, but he also loses its offspring.

“Farmers who lost less might be able to absorb those losses, but some farmers might never recover from this.”

Strydom said October was traditionally the industry’s shearing season and most of the losses had been suffered on farms where shearing had started earlier in the month, and sheep had been left without their woolly coats to protect them from the extreme cold.

“I can’t even imagine what the damage would have been if this had happened a week or two from now, when most farmers had sheared their entire herds. The losses would have been disastrous.”

He said the Barkly East region, and stretching into the Free State, had seen upwards of 2 000 sheep die in one night last weekend, with the number climbing early in the week.

Farmers from as far west as Graaff-Reinet also reported losses of at least 300 sheep in that region.

“We can count the losses now, but I think the actual impact will only become clear over the next few months.

“We head into this challenging period already on the back foot, as we have four