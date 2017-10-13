Bay steps up a gear in anti-waste campaign

Confiscation of vehicles and fines part of new phase in war on litter

Nelson Mandela Bay’s “ghost squad” will target illegal dumpsites to catch the crooks in the act – with vehicles confiscated from repeat offenders. This was announced by mayor Athol Trollip yesterday at the launch of the second phase of the war on waste programme at Sanctor Primary School in Bethelsdorp.

“Our intention is clear. We want to ensure that every nook and cranny of this beautiful city is cleaned and consistently maintained,” he said.

A “ghost squad” vehicle will frequently monitor the identified illegal dumping hotspots.

Anyone caught dumping will be fined R2 000.

If the offender was caught a second time, the vehicle would be confiscated, Trollip said.

The “ghost squad” is made up of unmarked, fully equipped metro police vehicles.

Trollip, who is also acting portfolio head for public health, shared his plan on how the municipality would accelerate a clean-up across the city and improve the implementation of systems.

He also unveiled two refuse trucks, valued at R3-million each, to add to the municipality’s fleet.

“The fight against illegal dumping will also be intensified. We warn every resident and business person that we will come down hard on everyone found guilty of this filthy habit,” he said.