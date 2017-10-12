Top US school beckons for PE pupil

Youngster follows in sister’s footsteps with bursary to attend prestigious institution

A Joe Slovo Primary School pupil will soon be jetting off to the US to attend one of New York’s most prestigious private schools – after receiving a bursary worth more than half a million rands.

Anele Tetyana, 12, said he was excited about getting homework every day and teaching the Americans how to play soccer.

“I’m very happy and a little scared because everything is new. I’m a little nervous because I don’t know anyone but I have no problem making friends,” he said.

Anele will follow in the footsteps of his sister, Babalwa, 18, as he prepares to leave for the US on Friday – pending the arrival of his visa.

His sister is completing her final school year at Greensboro Day School in North Carolina. She also received a bursary.

Anele will be attending the Brooklyn Friends Private School, which offered him a 96% bursary for the $41 000 (about R554 000) annual school fees.

“I will definitely miss my country, family and friends but I can’t wait to get there,” he said.

Anele was identified by Artworks for Youth founder John Lombardo, who said the boy and his sister had received the schooling opportunity of a lifetime through sheer chance.

“I have been working in the township for about 15 years through the programme,” Lombardo said.

“We noted that pupils from those areas hardly ever reached matric, let alone acquired their senior certificates.

“I’ve known Anele and his family since he was four, through his siblings who were part of my programme.