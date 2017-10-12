Students irate after NMU dean resigns

Suggestion that departure of economist Lagardien was forced

Student organisation Sasco lambasted Nelson Mandela University yesterday for what it said was the forced resignation of the executive dean of business and economic sciences, Dr Ismail Lagardien.

University spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela, however, said Lagardien had resigned of his own volition and the university wished him well.

Economist and activist Lagardien tendered his resignation last week.

His resignation comes on the back of a heated faculty meeting in March in which staff alleged he had used bad language, leading to some people taking offence and laying a complaint.

South African Students Congress western region chairman Bamanye Matiwane said Lagardien’s resignation had been forced and that the organisation wanted to know why.

“We know his history and contribution to the issue of transformation at the university,” Matiwane said.

“We know he was here advocating for the university to hire more black lecturers and deans.

“We believe staff [in the faculty] said he was racist and too militant.”

Sasco would meet students from the faculty to discuss Lagardien’s relationship with them.

“We want to know if students were satisfied with him and why he resigned,” Matiwane said.