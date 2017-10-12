Police save man from parting with R680 000 in fake diamond scam

A possible diamond scam in which an unsuspecting buyer almost parted with R680 000 in cash was foiled in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Despite the seriousness of the offence, the victim declined to be named and refused to open a case, saying the crime had not yet been committed.

The 35-year-old suspect was not charged.

The drama unfolded yesterday morning when Captain Charmaine Badehorst received a tip-off from a security guard at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre that a man might have been tricked by well-known fraudsters.

The police said the suspect, who had been selling what he purported to be emeralds or diamonds, had convinced the buyer the gem was legitimate because he had SARS documents of a registered company that dealt with a mine in Zambia and got stones very cheaply.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said when the police got to the scene, they had noticed an “oldish white buyer” driving away in his silver Hyundai Tucson with the suspect.

Badehorst and a colleague had then looked for the vehicle. The two officers had asked Captain Karen Nel to check on particulars about the buyer in the computer system, based on his vehicle’s registration.

The police had then contacted his business, were given his cellphone number and had immediately phoned him.